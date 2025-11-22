Murashov made 10 saves on 11 shots in relief during Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.

Murashov made his season debut on Nov. 9 in a loss to the Kings, though he posted an .889 save percentage in that defeat. The 21-year-old has shown promise in his first three appearances with Pittsburgh, going 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .932 save percentage. With Tristan Jarry (lower body) on injured reserve, Murashov should continue to see playing time as Arturs Silovs' backup, which is especially true given the latter's recent struggles.