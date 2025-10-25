Murashov recorded a 25-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Murashov is now 5-0-0 on the year with a 1.40 GAA and a .949 save percentage through five starts. This was the second shutout of his AHL career in 21 appearances. The 21-year-old netminder will have to wait for an absence for Tristan Jarry or Arturs Silovs, but he's knocking on the door of the NHL with his dominant play with the Baby Pens.