Murashov saved all 21 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-0 shutout win over the Predators.

Murashov followed up his solid debut with a stellar performance that included five saves at a man disadvantage to help lift the Penguins over the Predators. With the shutout, the 21-year-old netminder has a 1-1-0 record with a 1.52 GAA and a .938 save percentage across the first two appearances of his career. He has filled in admirably so far while Tristan Jarry (lower-body) has been sidelined. Regardless of whether Murashov is sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once Jarry returns, he should grab a few more starts at the NHL level to showcase his skills. For now, Murashov is a solid spot start with the right matchup in fantasy.