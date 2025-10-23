Murashov stopped 26 of 27 shots in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Through four starts, Murashov is 4-0-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .938 save percentage. The 21-year-old goalie will look to continue playing well in the minors to position himself for a call-up should the Penguins need reinforcements in goal at the NHL level. Overall, he's gone 16-3-1 in his first 20 AHL contests, but he'll have to continue biding his time as long as Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs play well enough with the big club.