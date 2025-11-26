Murashov was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Murashov has a 1-1-1 record, 1.90 GAA and .913 save percentage in four appearances with Pittsburgh this season. Although Murashov held his own when called upon, he's the odd man out now that Tristan Jarry (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve. Jarry is set to start at home against Buffalo on Wednesday, while Arturs Silovs will serve as the understudy. If Jarry or Silovs become unavailable later in the campaign, then Murashov will probably be recalled.