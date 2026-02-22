Murashov posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-0 win over Bridgeport on Sunday.

Murashov reached the 20-win mark with this effort, which was also his third shutout in 28 AHL outings this season. He's won nine of his last 12 contests. Overall, he has a 2.13 GAA, a .924 save percentage and a 20-6-1 record for WBS this season, as well as a 1-1-2 record in five NHL outings with the Penguins.