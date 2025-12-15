Penguins' Sergei Murashov: Sent down Monday
Murashov was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Murashov was recalled on an emergency basis Saturday, and he started Sunday's game against the Mammoth. He allowed five goals on 37 shots (.865 save percentage) in an overtime loss to Utah, and he'll head back to the minors after Stuart Skinner was officially added to the active roster Monday.
