Murashov will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Murashov will make his NHL debut in the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey. The 21-year-old Murashov has posted a 5-2-0 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .931 save percentage through seven appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. The Kings sit 25th in the league with 2.73 goals per game this campaign.