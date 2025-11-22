Murashov will tend the home twine Saturday against the Kraken, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Murashov will see game action for the second day in a row after replacing Arturs Silovs in goal during Friday's 5-0 loss to Minnesota. The 21-year-old Murashov is 1-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.53 GAA and a .932 save percentage across three appearances in his first NHL campaign. This is the first half of a back-to-back for the Kraken, so they have the rest advantage for this cross-conference matchup.