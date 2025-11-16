Murashov will patrol the home crease in Sunday's Global Series matchup against Nashville in Sweden, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Murashov made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Kings last Sunday in his NHL debut. He has posted a 5-2-0 record with a 1.73 GAA and a .931 save percentage through seven appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with 2.53 goals per game this campaign.