Murashov was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against San Jose.

Murashov has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, as Wednesday's start will be just his third in the Penguins' last 10 games. He's had lackluster results early in the year, going 1-4-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .880 save percentage across his six regular-season appearances. However, he'll have a favorable matchup against the Sharks, who have generated 2.45 goals per game this season, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.