Murashov stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Murashov faltered in the third period, allowing the Sharks to force overtime. After that, Murashov locked back in, stopping all three shootout attempts to secure his second win in a row. He's allowed just four goals on 64 shots in his two victories this season. The 22-year-old is 2-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .891 save percentage over seven starts. He's trending in the right direction and could get a chance to pry the starting job away from Arturs Silovs. The Penguins' next game is at home versus the Senators on Saturday.