Murashov stopped 14 of 19 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Murashov will have to wait for his first win, as he turned in his worst start of the campaign. The 22-year-old netminder is having some trouble adjusting to the NHL, allowing 14 goals on 120 shots over four starts. It's unclear how long a leash the Penguins will give Murashov when they have a more experienced goalie in Joel Blomqvist waiting in the AHL. Expect Arturs Silovs back between the pipes for Monday's game in Utah.