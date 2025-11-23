Murashov stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Murashov entered this game with a 1-1-0 record while tallying one shutout, a 1.53 GAA and a .932 save percentage across three appearances in his first NHL campaign. He wasn't able to maintain the strong start here, but the ups and downs are common among young goaltenders. Murashov should return to his No. 2 role when the Penguins take on the Sabres on Wednesday, allowing Arturs Silovs to return to his regular role between the pipes.