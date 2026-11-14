Murashov will defend the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Senators, per Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Murashov appears to have shaken off a tough start to the 2026-27 campaign, as he's earned a win in each of his last two outings. Overall, the 22-year-old backstop has a 2-4-1 record, a 3.26 GAA and an .891 save percentage over seven outings. Saturday's start will mark Murashov's first set of back-to-back appearances this season, which is a sign that he's made up some ground on starting netminder Arturs Silovs. However, Murashov remains a boom or bust starting option in fantasy for the time being, including Saturday's tilt against the Senators, who rank 17th in the NHL with 3.10 goals per game this season.