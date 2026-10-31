Murashov will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Canadiens, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Murashov is set to play his first game since Oct. 17. He's had a slow start to the new season, which has allowed Arturs Silovs to secure the Penguins' No. 1 spot between the pipes. Overall, the 22-year-old Murashov has posted a 0-3-1 record, a 3.50 GAA and an .883 save percentage across four appearances this season. Getting his first win will be a difficult task Saturday, as he'll face off against a Canadiens' squad coming off a 5-2 win over Dallas on Thursday. Murashov is best left on waivers in fantasy until he can reclaim his form from the 2025-26 campaign.