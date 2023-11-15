Crosby scored three goals, including the game-winner, and he added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

After opening the scoring early in the first period, Crosby waited until the final six minutes of the third to complete his 16th career hat trick, tipping home an Erik Karlsson shot before potting an empty-netter. Crosby extended his point streak to nine games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up seven goals and 14 points, and assuming he can stay as healthy as he did last season, he's currently on pace for his first 50-goal season since 2009-10 and his best point total since 2006-07 -- not bad for a 36-year-old.