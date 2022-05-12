Crosby (upper body) exited Wednesday's Game 5 in the second period and did not return for the start of the third, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Crosby was on the receiving end of a high hit from Jacob Trouba midway through the second period. He took another shift after the play before exiting the contest. The Penguins have yet to provide an official update on Crosby's status, so it's unclear if he'll return to Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Collects two more assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another two points in Game 2 loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Multi-point night in series opener•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points in win•