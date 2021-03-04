Crosby has been activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Flyers.
Crosby's placement on the league's COVID-19 list must have been related to a close contact, as he's been activated just two days after landing in the NHL's protocols. The 33-year-old pivot, who's racked up seven goals and 18 points through 20 games, should return to a top-six role as well as a spot on one of Pittsburgh's power-play units Thursday.
