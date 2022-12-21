Crosby tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Crosby set up Evgeni Malkin on the power play as the Penguins tied the game 1-1 late in the second period. The 35-year-old center would then score the eventual game-winner in the third, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhand on a two-on-one rush. Crosby is now tied for seventh in the league with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) through 32 games this season.