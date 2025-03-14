Crosby notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Crosby helped out on third-period tallies by Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell as the Penguins' top line stepped up to close out the win. This was Crosby's third straight multi-point effort, and he has five goals and six helpers over seven outings in March. The 37-year-old superstar is at 72 points, 185 shots on net, 57 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating over 66 appearances this season.