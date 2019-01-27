Penguins' Sidney Crosby: All-Star MVP
Crosby was named MVP of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game,
Crosby bowed out of the Skills competition due to an illness, but he looked just fine dropping four goals and just as many helpers between the Metropolitan Division's tournament-style clashes with the Atlantic and Central Division, respectively.
