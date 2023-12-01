Crosby scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Lightning.
He pushed the score to 2-1 in the second period when he wired a shot from the left face-off circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy high on the short side. Crosby now has 14 goals (25 points) in 22 games. And he's done it almost entirely 5v5 -- just two of his goals and one assist have come on the power play. The Pens have been painful to watch on the PP -- they've been passive and ineffective, and among the NHL's worst. If they can figure out that mess, Crosby's output will surely climb. As it stands, he's in a three-way tie with Kyle Connor and Auston Matthews for fourth on the NHL goal list.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Knocks in 13th goal•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Climbing all-time ranks•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Streak at 10 games, 15 points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts 16th career hat trick•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Eight-game, 10-point streak•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: One of each in overtime win•