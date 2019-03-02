Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another big night in Buffalo

Crosby scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

The Penguins are fighting for their playoff lives right now, and Crosby is doing everything he can to ensure they keep playing past the first week of April. The 31-year-old has produced three straight multi-point games and six in the last nine contests, racking up five goals and 17 points over that stretch.