Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another game, another assist
Crosby notched his fifth assist of the season Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sid remains goalless in 2018-19 but continues to pile up assists. He's taken just 13 shots in six games so far this season and has been very selective with his attempts on goal early on. The Penguins' captain is sure to open his goal account any day and fantasy owners need not be reminded how lucky they are to have #87 on their teams.
