Crosby had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Crosby matched his output from Tuesday's win over New Jersey, this time opening the scoring just 41 seconds in before adding a helper in the second period. He has 25 points in his last 17 games and will have a great opportunity to add to this extended hot streak Saturday when the Penguins host the Devils for the third time in a row.