Crosby logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Crosby assisted on a Jake Guentzel tally in the first period before scoring late in the second. It's been quite a start to the playoffs for the 34-year-old center with a goal and three assists in the first two games of the series. Crosby now has 70 goals and 125 assists through 176 career postseason games.