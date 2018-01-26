Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Assists thrice Wednesday
Crosby dished out three assists in Thursday's 6-3 doubling up of Minnesota.
That's points in nine straight games for Sid the Kid, who's amassed a mind-blowing 19 points during that span. Crosby is now up to 55 points in 51 games heading into the All-Star break, which is an 82-game pace just shy of the 90-point threshold (and nearly identical to last year's rate of production). The Nova Scotia native is finding twine less than in seasons past (17 goals compared to 2016-17's 44), but he's cashing in on his elite dishing ability more (35 assists, 45 last year) with a slew of talented Penguins around him.
