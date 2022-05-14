Crosby (concussion) is on the ice for an optional practice Saturday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports. He is wearing a regular (and not a non-contact) jersey.

Crosby missed Friday's Game 6 loss after suffering a concussion in Game 5. Given his history of concussions, it's impossible to forecast when No. 87 might be able to return, but the fact he's taking a twirl at practice is a very encouraging sign. Look for additional updates prior to Sunday's Game 7 puck drop, which is set for 7 p.m. EDT.