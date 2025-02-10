Crosby (upper body) will be in the lineup when Team Canada faces Sweden on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Crosby missed the Penguins' last two games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be ready to play again. With Team Canada, the veteran center is slated to play on the second line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone while also suiting up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Barring any sort of setback, Crosby should be available for Pittsburgh's meeting with Washington on Feb. 22.