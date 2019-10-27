Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Back on ice
Crosby has returned to Saturday's game versus the Stars.
Rest easy -- one of the best players in the league looks to be okay after taking a puck to the head. Crosby didn't come out of the locker room at the start of the third period, but he rejoined the bench shortly after puck drop.
