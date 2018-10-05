Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Bags two apples Thursday

Crosby tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and five shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

The Penguins' captain has had three straight 80+ point seasons and is well on his way to continuing that streak if he can stay healthy. A healthy Crosby is a dominant force, so keep him in your lineup every night.

