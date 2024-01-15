Crosby scored two goals in Monday's 3-0 home victory against the Kraken.

Crosby scored his 25th of the season early in the second period, with helpers to Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell, making it 2-0. He also put a bow on the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:39 of the third period. Sid the Kid has been on fire since the ball dropped to ring in 2024, going for six goals with 10 points and a plus-7 rating in seven games in the month of January.