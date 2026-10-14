Crosby recorded two goals and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Chicago.

Crosby shook off his slow goal-scoring start to the 2026-27 campaign with a pair of tallies for Frozen Frenzy. He found the back of the net just under seven minutes into the opening period to level the score at one apiece before he tied the game in the third amid the Penguins' comeback effort. While they ultimately fell just short, Crosby's performance could spark him into reclaiming his point pace from season's prior. Overall, he's up to two goals, four points, 18 shots on net, six hits and three blocked shots across seven outings. He remains a high-level fantasy option given his role for the team and his 90-point ceiling 22 seasons into his illustrious career.