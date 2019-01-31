Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Bangs home rebound
Crosby scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Crosby picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break and now has seven points in his last eight games. The world-class center logged 22 minutes of ice time Wednesday, a mark he has hit 10 times this season. A matchup with Ottawa on Friday which is allowing a league-worst 3.74 goals per game figures to be a prime opportunity for Sid the Kid to record his 20th multi-point game of the season.
