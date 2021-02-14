Crosby delivered an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Capitals. He also went 12-7 (63.2 percent) on faceoffs and was plus-3.

Crosby rounded out the scoring with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. He also assisted on a Bryan Rust goal midway through the first period, giving him a multi-point showing for the first time since Jan. 24. Crosby has now reached the scoresheet in a season-best three consecutive games, picking up a goal and three assists in that time.