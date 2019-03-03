Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big first period fuels win
Crosby tallied a goal and three assists in a 5-1 victory against the Canadiens on Saturday.
The Penguins captain nearly had his first five-point night in four and a half years, but two other teammates set up Jared McCann's empty-netter after Crosby's pass, so he didn't register a fourth assist on the play. Still, owners will take this offensive explosion, which started with a goal 21 seconds into the game and resulted in a three-point first period. Crosby has recorded multiple points in four straight contests along with six goals and 22 points in the last 11 games. This hot streak has moved Crosby into fourth place around the league in scoring with 29 goals and 83 points in 62 games.
