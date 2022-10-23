Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday.

The goal stood as the winner. It was a one-timer from just inside the right face-off circle off a pass from Brian Dumoulin at 5:38 of the third period. Crosby has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and sits in a four-way tie with Connor McDavid, Mats Zuccarello and David Pastrnak for second in NHL scoring.