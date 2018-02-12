Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Breaks goalless streak

Crosby notched his 400th and 401st career goals in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Sunday.

After going 10 games without a goal, Crosby scored twice Sunday -- one a bit of a phantom goal and the other on an empty net. During his goal-scoring drought, though, Crosby continued to rack up points with 13 assists. With the milestone out of the way, don't be surprised if Crosby goes on a goal-scoring spree in the next couple weeks. Even with the scoring drought, Crosby has five goals and 27 points in the last 17 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories