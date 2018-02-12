Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Breaks goalless streak
Crosby notched his 400th and 401st career goals in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Sunday.
After going 10 games without a goal, Crosby scored twice Sunday -- one a bit of a phantom goal and the other on an empty net. During his goal-scoring drought, though, Crosby continued to rack up points with 13 assists. With the milestone out of the way, don't be surprised if Crosby goes on a goal-scoring spree in the next couple weeks. Even with the scoring drought, Crosby has five goals and 27 points in the last 17 games.
