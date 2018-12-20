Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Buries goal Wednesday
Crosby tallied a goal on the power play and added an assist, three hits and three shots during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.
The markers bring Crosby to 16 goals and 37 points in 30 games on the season. The 31-year-old also extended his point streak to four games, so make sure he's in your lineup every night.
