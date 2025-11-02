Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Buries power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Crosby has yet to go consecutive games without a point in 2025-26. He got the Penguins on the board with his tally late in the second period of this contest. The 38-year-old superstar is still producing at an elite level with nine goals, 16 points, 27 shots on net, 13 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances, leading the Penguins to one of the most surprisingly positive storylines of the first month of 2025-26. Even if the Penguins fade, Crosby is likely to continue piling up points.
