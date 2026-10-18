Crosby scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the second period. He's earned four points over his last three games, a span in which the Penguins have scored just seven times. Crosby is at three goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-6 rating over nine appearances. He hasn't finished below a point-per-game in any year of his career, and while it's too soon to be truly worried, the 39-year-old's ability to take over a game may be fading.