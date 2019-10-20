Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Can't carry load
Crosby logged 22:43 of ice time and finished with a minus-2 rating in Pittsburgh's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The Penguins have been absolutely decimated by injuries in the early part of 2019-20, and their issues were on full display Saturday night. Crosby's pointless performance gives him consecutive games without a point, the only two contests he's failed to find the scoresheet in this season. No. 87 will certainly be hoping some teammates get healthy and the Penguins can turn things around in Florida on Tuesday.
