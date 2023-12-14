Crosby scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

He also beat Sam Montembeault in a wild shootout that ended up going 12 rounds. It's Crosby's first multi-point effort since Nov. 18, snapping a lukewarm stretch in between during which he'd managed only three goals and six points in 11 games. With Wednesday's production, the future Hall of Famer is now tied with Mark Recchi at 1,533 career points, 13th on the all-time list. Next up in 12th is Joe Thornton at 1,539, and if Crosby stays healthy the rest of the season, 10th place (Phil Esposito at 1,590 points) isn't out of reach.