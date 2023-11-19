Crosby scored both Penguins goals in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Crosby's backhand goals are epic, and Saturday was no exception. Both of his snipes came off the back of his stick, fooling Antti Raanta both times. Crosby is on an 11-game, 17-point scoring streak that includes nine goals. And he's been held off the score sheet just once this season (16 games). With the goals, Crosby moved past Guy Lafleur (560) and Mike Modano (561) and into 26th on the all-time NHL goal list with 562. Given his pace, Sid is likely to move past Mats Sundin (564), Joe Nieuwendyk (564), Patrick Marleau (566), Mike Bossy (573) and Mark Recchi (577) this season.