Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Closing in on return
Crosby (upper body) practiced Tuesday and could play Wednesday against Dallas, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Crosby has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, however, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the 31-year-old "looks pretty close [to returning]". The Penguins, meanwhile, would certainly welcome their captain's return, having lost nine of their last 10 games. Sid the Kid, limited to 16 games this season, has eight goals and 19 points.
