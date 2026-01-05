Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Clutch effort with OT goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He also delivered an assist.
Crosby set up Rickard Rakell's late equalizer with only 14 seconds left in the third period, and the star center later scored the game-winner at 2:22 of overtime with a backhander. Crosby has recorded three straight multi-point performances and is riding a seven-game point streak, earning 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in that span.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Six-game, 10-point streak•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts three points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sets franchise points record•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort against San Jose•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four points from franchise mark•