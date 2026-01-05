Crosby scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He also delivered an assist.

Crosby set up Rickard Rakell's late equalizer with only 14 seconds left in the third period, and the star center later scored the game-winner at 2:22 of overtime with a backhander. Crosby has recorded three straight multi-point performances and is riding a seven-game point streak, earning 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in that span.