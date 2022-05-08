Crosby notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Crosby set up Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter for empty-net tallies to finish off this contest. Through three playoff games, Crosby has multiple points in each outing, racking up a goal and five helpers. The center continues to play a starring role in the Penguins' offense, and he'll look to stay hot in Monday's Game 4.