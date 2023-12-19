Crosby scored a goal and registered an assist in Pittsburgh's 4-3 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Both of Crosby's points came with the man advantage. He managed just three power-play points over his first 26 contests this year, but over his last four games, the 36-year-old has supplied three goals and six points, including five power-play points. Overall in 2023-24, Crosby's recorded 18 goals and 33 points in 30 appearances, putting him on track to surpass the 40-marker milestone for the first time since 2016-17.