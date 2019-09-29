Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Considered day-to-day

Coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Crosby (lower-body) is considered day-to-day, Dave Molinari of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Crosby was spotted with a limp after he exited Saturday's game against the Sabers due to a blocked shot during the second period. Sullivan did say that Crosby's status is "encouraging" and that the team was holding him out for "precautionary reasons", but at this point, it's unclear if he'll suit up in Thursday's season opener against Buffalo.