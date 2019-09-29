Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Considered day-to-day
Coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Crosby (lower-body) is considered day-to-day, Dave Molinari of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Crosby was spotted with a limp after he exited Saturday's game against the Sabers due to a blocked shot during the second period. Sullivan did say that Crosby's status is "encouraging" and that the team was holding him out for "precautionary reasons", but at this point, it's unclear if he'll suit up in Thursday's season opener against Buffalo.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Injury to be reevaluated•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Exits exhibition contest•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sitting out Worlds•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sixth player to score 100 this year•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Defrosts cold streak with hot night•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.